Officials attend Iftar with cops

PESHAWAR: Senior police officials attended roadside Iftar to express solidarity with the cops on duty.

Superintendent of Police City Attique Shah distributed food packs among the cops patrolling the streets and later attended iftar with the policemen.

Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police Haroonur Rashid also attended Iftar with cops at remote posts to boost their morale. It merits a mention here

that a large number of cops perform their duties on roads and posts during the Iftar time.