Two cops martyred in Bannu firing

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen martyred two policemen in Janikhel area in Bannu district, sources said on Saturday.

Sources said Constable Farman and Constable Latif, residents of Pajki Lasikhel, were on way to their homes for Sehr after performing duty when unidentified assailants opened fire, killing them on the spot.

The police conducted raids to arrest the attackers, who managed to flee after killing the cops.

Later, the funeral prayers of both the officials were offered at the Police Lines in Bannu.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Imran Shahid, police officials, their relatives and well-wishers attended the funerals. Salutes were presented to the martyrs and floral wreaths were laid on their coffins. Special prayers were offered for their eternal peace. After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native villages in Janikhel where they were buried with state honours.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid condoled with the families of the martyrs and assured that the blood of the martyrs would not be wasted and the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

It may be mentioned that constable Farmanullah, son of Wakil Khan , a resident of Janikhel was deputed at City Police Station while operator Latif Khan, son of Muhammad Shah, also resident of Janikhel was performing duty at Bakakhel police Station.