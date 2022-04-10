Mansehra chairman-elect vows to address water issue

MANSEHRA: Mansehra tehsil chairman-elect Sheikh Mohammad Shafi has said that potable water for people of the city and its suburbs was one of his top priorities.

“People of the city have been facing chronic shortage of water but I would address this issue on a priority basis,” he was speaking to media persons here on Saturday.

He said that sewerage lines dug in the inner city and the main arteries had been choked for a long time and rainwater often floods the city, and he would address this issue as well.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz leader and former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif and his son-in-law captain (r) Mohammad Safar had executed mega development projects in Mansehra and rest of the Hazara division.

“I will follow suit and ensure that all civic services are provided to people in my tehsil,” Shafi said.

He said that Rs200 million earmarked by the then prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for the acquisition of land for a graveyard were still unutilised since 2016.

“I am going to start the land acquisition process after taking the oath of office as there is no more space for burials in existing graveyards,” he said.