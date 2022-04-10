Wanted men among 50 arrested with contrabands

MARDAN: Fifty persons including eight proclaimed offenders were arrested and arms recovered during raids in the district on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah said that security had been beefed up in Ramazan with the deployment of more than 1000 cops at mosques and other public places.

“Besides deployments for general security in the holy month, our routine search and strike operations will also continue in the district,” he added.

He said that six proclaimed offenders, one drug trafficker and 20 other suspects were arrested in Saturday’s operations in Par Hoti, Sheikh Maltoon, Katlang, Shahbaz Garhi and Takhtbhai areas. The cops also recovered 11 pistols, one rifle, 878 grams charas and other contrabands during the operations.

Another 23 persons were arrested and arms recovered during an action

taken on a tip-off in Garhikapura area. Those arrested included two wanted men and seven others carrying illegal arms while another 14 suspects were also nabbed for further investigations. The cops also recovered 5 pistols, one rifle along with bullets and 445 grams charas from the arrestees.

Meanwhile, the DPO directed the cops to deal with the public politely during search operations.