Ex-Levies official killed in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a retired Levies forceofficial at Lagharzai area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district, sources said on Saturday.

The sources said the slain was identified as Arzamin Khan, a retired subedar of the Levies force. He had sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing and died on the spot. No one claimed responsibility for the killing. The police launched investigation.