Ex-Levies official killed in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a retired Levies forceofficial at Lagharzai area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district, sources said on Saturday.
The sources said the slain was identified as Arzamin Khan, a retired subedar of the Levies force. He had sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing and died on the spot. No one claimed responsibility for the killing. The police launched investigation.
NOWSHERA: The body of a man, who had committed suicide by jumping into Kabul river after frustrated by the disloyalty...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial secretary information MPA Zahir Shah Toru on Saturday said the...
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency arrested an Afghan national on Saturday for traveling abroad via fake...
PESHAWAR: Senior police officials attended roadside Iftar to express solidarity with the cops on duty.Superintendent...
PESHAWAR: City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Saturday said that ensuring beautification of parks and equipping parks with...
PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen martyred two policemen in Janikhel area in Bannu district, sources said on...
Comments