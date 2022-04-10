Industrialists asked to respect laws prohibiting child labour

HARIPUR: The District Vigilance Committee (DVC), Haripur, on Saturday asked the industrialists to respect the laws requiring entrepreneurs not to engage underage workers in the production process as the provincial government was committed to eradicating child and bonded labour.

These views were expressed during an orientation session with the office-bearers of Hattar Industrialists Association.

Sana Iqbal, DO Social Welfare Haripur, who is a member of the DVC, briefed the HIA’s office-bearers about the nomenclature, powers and objectives of the committee.

She told the participants that following a recent notification from the Home Department, the DVC Haripur had become functional and it was supposed to identify the cases of child labour, bonded labour and trafficking in person (TIP) while working in coordination with labour, police, prosecution, Social Welfare Department and human rights activists.

Since hiring an underage child was unlawful under the international and national legal framework, she said, the DVC would conduct both announced and unannounced visits to the industrial units. She asked the HIA’s office bearers to extend their cooperation in discouraging the child labor. Malik Ashiq Awan welcomed the committee members and said that the industrialists of Hattar were already in the practice of discouraging underage workers despite the fact that there was a lot of pressure on them from different quarters. He said that the HIA had already asked its member industries to respect the law and avoid giving employment to children. He assured the DVC of full cooperation and arranging orientation sessions with all the owners and management of Hattar-based industries after the Ramazan.

Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Noorul Haq, representatives of local police, prosecution, labour department and two independent members of the DVC including human rights activist Muhammad Sadaqat Khan and Babar Khan from Sungi Foundation, Haji Attaur Rehman secretary HIA, Haji Amin media coordinator of HIA were also in attendance on the occasion.