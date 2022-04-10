Two die in road mishap

MANSEHRA: A man and his nephew were killed and two other people sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided in Malkandia area of Kaghan valley.

The locals rushed to the spot after the accident and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital, Balakot, where doctors pronounced Mohammad Rafique and his nephew Mohammad Sameer, both residents of Jarad area, as dead.

The police after lodging FIR started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, District Bar Association Mansehra president Waqas Raza said that the lawyer’s fraternity would continue its struggle for the supremacy of the law.

Talking to mediamen, he said that the Supreme Court’s verdict about the deputy speaker National Assembly’s ruling buried the doctrine of necessity.