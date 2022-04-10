Global pledging event raises €10.1bn for Ukraine

WARSAW: A global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees called "Stand Up for Ukraine" has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion), European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in Warsaw on Saturday.

"The ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing bombs, inside and outside Ukraine, with an additional billion pledged by EBRD (the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development)," von der Leyen said.

The event, convened by the EU and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sought to raise money for internally displaced people in Ukraine and refugees from the war-ravaged country, organisers said.

More than 4.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. Most of them have headed to EU countries including neighbouring Poland which has taken in more than 2.5 million refugees so far.