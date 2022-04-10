Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge in India

PATNA: A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in eastern India, police said on Saturday, pulling off the unlikely heist by pretending to be irrigation officials.
The robbing of the bridge was reported on Wednesday in the state of Bihar, one of the poorest in the country.
