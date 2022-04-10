 
Sunday April 10, 2022
Thieves steal 60-foot iron bridge in India

By AFP
April 10, 2022

PATNA: A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in eastern India, police said on Saturday, pulling off the unlikely heist by pretending to be irrigation officials.

The robbing of the bridge was reported on Wednesday in the state of Bihar, one of the poorest in the country.

