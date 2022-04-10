 
Sunday April 10, 2022
Russia says seized artworks return home

By AFP
April 10, 2022

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Saturday that consignments of valuable works of art seized by Finnish customs due to Western sanctions had been returned to Russia.

"Russian paintings from exhibitions in Italy and Japan are on Russian soil," the culture ministry in Moscow said.

The ministry said three vehicles carrying works of art had earlier crossed the Finnish-Russian border and were on their way to museums in Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

