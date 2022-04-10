15 Helpline receives 20,71,742 calls in March

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore for the month of March 2022.

According to details, The 15 Emergency Helpline received 20,71,742 calls, out of which 13,03,322 calls were considered irrelevant and 1,90,012 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Center generated cases for further action. 87,947 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 12,337 Calls for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost and found center also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 23 missing persons, 221 motorbikes, 09 Rickshaws, and 04 cars through it. The Spokesperson said, PSCA is determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others in need, whenever required.

Citizens are requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city.