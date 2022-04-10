IIU ranked among top world varsities

Islamabad : The International Islamic University has been named one of the world’s top universities and placed among 51-100 across the world in the latest edition of the world’s most consulted university rankings QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) by subject. According to QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022, the IIU’s best performance is in the fields of Theology, Divinity & Religious Studies. In addition, in citations per paper, Computer Science & Information Systems is the subject in which the IIU earned the highest score as well and among 651-670 universities. In H-Index, the IIU received a score of 54.8 for Computer Science & Information Systems – its highest-scoring subject for this indicator. According to the details, of the two academic disciplines from the IIU that are in the 2022 subject rankings, 100% improved their positions in the rankings, 0% decreased, and 0% stayed the same. The university has also shied in the categories of academic and employer reputation. In addition, In general in Asia, IIU is ranked among 301-350. Commenting on the ranking, IIUI Rector, Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai has said that recognition of IIUI in the world ranking is a very important development and also felicitated all the university community. He urged universities to come forward to serve society.

“We will not disappoint the nation, we will come forward with positive developments soon in the field of academic excellence and quality higher education,” he said.