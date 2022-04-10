Call to implement: 2pc minority quota in educational institutes

LAHORE : A civil society youth organisation, Bargad, started working on the demand of quota for minority students in technical, professional institutions and higher education institutions.

The government through its notification on May 26, 2009 reserved a minimum of five percent quota for minorities. This order defines a minority in the light of Article 260(3)(b) of the Constitution signifying religious denomination and its allocation as similar to job quotas reserved for women and the disabled, observed Bargad in a statement.

An important highlight of this quota is that it has to be carried forward if suitable candidates are not available. Similar quota provisions for minorities have been subsequently replicated by the Punjab government (notified on May 27, 2010 and further consolidated on February 9, 2015) by the Government of Sindh (through a resolution on May 30, 2010) and by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (initially reserving a 0.5pc job quota and then to one and three percent and ultimately to five percent in August 2015). The Government of Balochistan also endorsed five percent job quota for minorities through resolution of the Balochistan Assembly on March 13, 2015, it said.

Nine years since the announcement of 5pc quota for minorities at the centre, the absence of minority employees shows the quota is yet to be implemented, the organisation said.

It argues that the minority candidates generally do not fulfill criteria for jobs. They lack academic and professional qualifications. Unless the job quota is complemented with minority quota in technical, professional and higher education institutions, the aim of mainstreaming minorities in public and professional life will remain unrealised.

Observing this need, Bargad started working on the demand of quota for minority students in technical, professional institutions and higher education institutions and developed a policy brief on “Quota for Minority Students in Technical & Professional Institutes” which was published and submitted to Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department, Punjab in early 2018.

This document along with other efforts of the organisation played a vital role for the framework of Punjab Minority Empowerment Package which was announced by the government towards end of 2018. As a result of this package, the government announced 2pc minority quota in public sector higher education institutes on May 18, 2022 along with directions to ensure separate merit lists for minority candidates under Rule 28(15) & 30 to the Punjab Government Rules of Business, 2011.

Now the organisation has established Green for White Working Group, which consists of faith-based organisations, CSOs, media and academia. This working group focuses on values of equal citizenship and social cohesion and have been working successfully on implementation of 2pc minority quota.

During 2021, Bargad organised a vice-chancellor’s conference in this regard which was joined by 12 VCs who committed to implement the quota within their institutions.

As per follow-up of the organisation with these universities, 12 universities adopted the quota.

According to Bargad, “If we look at the overall data in Punjab during the year 2021, twenty (20) public sector universities reserved 906 seats under this quota. However, only 170 were enrolled against these seats whereas 736 remained vacant. Upon further analysis to the reasons why the seats remained vacant, the working group found out that youth from minorities are not aware of this opportunity and secondly they do not have sufficient expertise to fill out the university admission forms correctly. The group has started an awareness campaign reaching out to public through social media, community sessions and mainstream media.”