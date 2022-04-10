Fine imposed

LAHORE : The district administration imposed fine of Rs368,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as overcharging in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.
A spokesperson for district administration said on Saturday, the price control magistrates got registered 21 FIRs on profiteers while 704 inspections were conducted during the same period, out of which, 120 violations were found.
