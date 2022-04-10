 
Sunday April 10, 2022
Robber thrashed by mob dies

By Our Correspondent
April 10, 2022

KARACHI :zA suspected robber who was caught and beaten up by a mob in Karachi’s District Central succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital on Saturday.

Police said the robber, Sher Afzal, son of Sakhawat, was seriously beaten up by the mob when he along with his companion was looting citizens at gunpoint on Friday. He was later handed over to the police.

