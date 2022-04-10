Ramzan bazaars’ facilities reviewed

LAHORE : Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department Secretary Wajeehullah Kundi on Saturday visited Ramazan bazaars at Johar Town and Kahna Nau to review the arrangements.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mujtaba Bharwana gave a detailed briefing about the arrangements.
Kundi said that separate counters had been set up for male, female and senior citizens.
He said that a number of items with subsidized rates were available in the bazaar and special efforts were being made to provide all items, adding that a large number of people were taking benefit from these stalls and the quality of items was improved.
He also checked security and parking spaces. He also inquired about the quality of flour, sugar, meat, vegetables, fruits and other items.
LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab...
Islamabad : The International Islamic University has been named one of the world’s top universities and placed among...
LAHORE : The progressive Flour Millers Group has strong reservation on current wheat supply to flour mills from open...
LAHORE : A civil society youth organisation, Bargad, started working on the demand of quota for minority students in...
LAHORE : The district administration imposed fine of Rs368,000 on various shopkeepers over profiteering as well as...
KARACHI :zA suspected robber who was caught and beaten up by a mob in Karachi’s District Central succumbed to his...
Comments