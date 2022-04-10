CCPO says first three months of year remain peaceful

LAHORE : Lahore Police on Saturday has issued facts and figures regarding its performance for eradication of crime during the first three months of the year.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said due to the citizens’ centric smart e-policing of Lahore Police, the first three months of this year remained peaceful in context of overall law and order and security situation.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said that Lahore Police has introduced innovative operational strategies, effective mechanisms and institutional reforms to enhance the capacity building of its force to control crime and maintain peace in the city.

Commander Lahore police reiterated his resolve to make all out efforts including preemptive and preventive measures to control crime and serve humanity with more dedication and zeal, using smart and community based policing as key factors to meet the ongoing challenges of new trends of crimes. CCPO Lahore has said that using entrusted authority in a legal manner to serve the suffering humanity, can only be helpful to improve the overall image of the Police department. He said that the institutional structure of different units of Lahore Police is being strengthened to improve the performance of the force.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that on the directions of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan special teams have been constituted for the arrest of proclaimed and targeted Offenders whereas the performance of Anti-Riot Force, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit has also been revamped.

Commander Lahore Police said that he is himself monitoring the performance of Police officers to meet the targets regarding control of crime.

According to details, Lahore Police retrieved lands and properties of more than 130 citizens comprising more than 505 kanals area worth Rs8.89 billion during this year. Police arrested as many as 14602 criminals and lawbreakers involved in different crimes and violations during the last three months of the present year. Lahore Police arrested 648 members of 253 active dacoit gangs and recovered cash and valuables worth more than rupees 27 crore and 24 lakh from them.

Police recovered 25 cars, 1123 motorcycles, 46 other vehicles, 14 laptops and 843 mobile phones as well from the criminals. During the grand action against illegal weapons in the city, Lahore Police arrested 1214 criminals and 1207 cases were registered against them in different police stations of the city. Police recovered 05 Kalashnikov, 90 rifles, 41 guns, 1007 pistols, 01 carbine, 07 revolvers and more than 06 thousands bullets from these criminals.

During action against drug peddlers, Police arrested as many as 1973 criminals, registered 1939 FIRs against them during the last three months, and recovered from them more than more than 19 kg heroin, more than 843 kg charas, more than 03 kg of ice, 50 kg opium and 13815 litres of liquor.

Similarly, Lahore Police arrested 1119 criminals involved in gambling and registered 237 cases against them recovering more than Rs23 lakh 69 thousands as gambling money from them. Moreover, 463 Proclaimed Offenders of A category, 2552 POs of B category, 1305 targeted Offenders whereas 3631 Court Absconders were arrested during this year.

Lahore Police also arrested more than 1700 accused for violating Kite Flying Act and recovered more than 14000 thousands kites as well as 2336 strings from them.

Meanwhile, spokesperson Punjab Police said that the Punjab Police is in full swing against violators of tenancy registration, display of arms and violation of Loudspeaker Act across the province.

He said that during the first three months of this year, overall 9860 cases were registered and 5435 people were arrested for violating Tenancy registration, display of arms and Loudspeaker Act whereas 624 licenses were also revoked. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 2314 cases and 3280 persons were arrested against the violators of the Tenancy Ordinance. 1634 cases and 2155 persons were arrested for violating the Loudspeaker Act, 1117 cases for displaying weapons, 4795 cases of illegal possession of arms were registered, and 624 licenses were revoked.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 882 cases of violation of Tenancy Act and 1233 persons were arrested in Lahore. Similarly, 304 cases of violation of Loudspeaker Act were registered, 310 persons were arrested, and in provincial capital, 1203 cases have been registered against accused for displaying and possessing illegal weapons against which strict legal action is being taken.