Man commits suicide over domestic issue

LAHORE : A 42-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a handle of a train in Shahdara Town here on Saturday.

The victim identified as Azeem was upset over his domestic issue. On the day of the incident, he hanged himself. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

TWO INJURED ON ROAD: Two people were injured after a speeding police jeep hit them on Canal Road near Mughalpura. The victims were on their way when the jeep’s driver lost control and hit a tree and the two passersby as well. The injured were identified as Fazal, 52, and Shakeela Asif 35.

260 road accidents in City: At least 11 people died, whereas 1010 were injured in 971 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this 594 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. The majority (70%) involved motorbikes.

Further, the analysis showed those 500 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 92 pedestrians, and 429 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 260 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 263 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 89 Multan in with 76 victims and at third Faisalabad with 76 road accidents and 80 victims.

The details further reveal that 971 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 854 males & 167 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 197 were under 18 years of age, 547 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 277 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 835 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 114 motorcars, 29 vans, 08 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in previously mentioned road traffic accidents.

Farewell ceremony: A ceremony, on the retirement of Assistant Director Abdul Hameed Bhatti, posted at CCPO Lahore office was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Saturday.

SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rasheed, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan, DSsP and other police officers and officials participated in the ceremony. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev was chief guest who presented gifts, souvenir and flower bouquet to Assistant Director Abdul Hameed Bhatti in recognition of his services, which he rendered for the Police department.

The CCPO Lahore lauded the performance of retired Assistant Director and said that Police job is a lifestyle as each Policeman gives most of his time to his country, performing duties, mostly in untoward situations, even missing his domestic obligations. “It is an honor for a Police officer when he completes his professional career with honesty, dignity and pride, Fayyaz Ahmad Dev added.

Police officers and officials are ‘One Family’ and we ensure the look after of the affairs of their welfare. The participants of the ceremony expressed their best wishes for the future life of retired Assistant Director Abdul Hameed Bhatti.

The retired officer Abdul Hameed Bhatti expressed his heartiest gratitude on the gesture of love and respect bestowed by his senior officers and fellow workers on his retirement.