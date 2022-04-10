Passenger trains delayed

LAHORE : The arrival and departure of various passenger trains were delayed for several hours on Saturday, leaving the passengers with no option but to wait for several hours at the railways stations in different parts of the country.
According to details, Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour 30 minutes. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 30 minutes. The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 30 minutes. The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 30 minutes. The Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 30 minutes. The Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour. The Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour.
