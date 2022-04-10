Buzdar terms PM a brave, honest and true politician

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the pride of the whole nation and no one can harm Pakistan in his presence.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting for the survival of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister’s address to the nation is reflective of the sentiments of every patriotic Pakistani. Usman Buzdar said that the Captain share his inner feelings with the nation with sincerity. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a brave, honest and true politician. Every single word of Imran Khan’s speech was for the sovereign and independent Pakistan. He gave a message to the nation to live with dignity. He further maintained that PM has represented self-respecting and honourable Pakistan in true sense.

He said that PM Imran Khan is standing firmly for materialising the dream of “New Pakistan” and the whole nation is backing him up. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the nation for the successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

The chief minister paid tribute to the Pakistani scientists and engineers for conducting a successful flight test and termed it the open proof of their professional expertise. Usman Buzdar said that with the successful Shaheen-III Ballistic Missile test, Pakistan has crossed another milestone in defence capabilities. The successful Shaheen-III Ballistic Missile test flight will further strengthen the defence of Pakistan, CM concluded.