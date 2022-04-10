Imran’s art of losing

Saturday, April 9, was not meant to be an ordinary day. And it was not, with the National Assembly in session to vote on the no-confidence move against Imran Khan and his government. This was what the Supreme Court had prescribed in its historic judgment delivered on Thursday night.

Yes, Speaker Asad Qaiser tested the patience of the nation. But the moving finger had writ and it has now moved on. When I write these words, the voting is set for late in the evening. Pakistan is to step onto a new trajectory of hope and renewal. This is more than a silver lining on a dark horizon.

Meanwhile, there are burdens we will carry, left on our shoulders by a bumbling leader who fancied himself a redeemer who is now bent on hawking a dubious conspiracy theory. Actually, fighting a losing battle is what Imran Khan and his party have sought to perfect as an art. In this endeavour, they were willing to ride roughshod over constitutional, democratic and sometimes even moral compulsions.

At the heart of this approach is Imran Khan’s own, self-assured hubris. Most PTI leaders resort to threats and intimidation, often using bad language. Political polarization has willfully been intensified and street power is being mobilized for aggressive, confrontational purposes. All this to unsuccessfully defy the logic of numbers in the National Assembly.

These negative elements are woven into the narrative Imran Khan is now building, unmindful of its potentially disastrous consequences. We know how patriotism becomes the last refuge of leaders who stumble in the fulfilment of their original promises. (Sir, what about that divine goal of ridding this country of corruption?)

However, Imran Khan’s address to the nation on Friday night did betray a sense of resignation. He was obviously not his usual self, as he grudgingly accepted the Supreme Court verdict. Speaker Asad Qaiser also assured to play by the book when the Supreme Court-dictated NA session began on Saturday. But the practice of dilly dallying was not abandoned and the session was adjourned until 12:30pm soon after it began at 10-30am – and was resumed at about 2:30pm.

But we need to look back a little. In a week that led us through a multitude of emotional highs and lows, keeping us on the edge of our seats, there was one moment that struck us like lightning in the sky. Those of us who have strived for a truly democratic dispensation in this country were dumbfounded – with joy and an unfamiliar sense of relief.

That Supreme Court verdict, delivered on Thursday night, was a gift that Pakistan had waited for a number of decades. Finally, here was a judgment from the highest court in the land that upheld the constitution in its letter and spirit, undiluted by any shades of doctrine of necessity.

But this was what we should have expected. What happened early in the day on Sunday last in the National Assembly when Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri hurriedly blocked the voting on the no-confidence move under Article 5 was obviously an outrageous defiance of the constitution. The stage was set, with the numbers that the opposition had brought together, for an immediate ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

What actually happened was bound to raise a storm. So alarming it was that Chief Justice Uma Atta Bandial met some fellow judges at his residence on a Sunday for consultation and took suo-motu notice of the parliamentary development and, eventually, the hearing began later in the day. This was heartening for most of us. But the repeated lapses in our judicial history kept us wondering about the outcome.

A sense of unease was strengthened by the time it took the five-judge larger bench to reach its verdict. In a unanimous short order, the Supreme Court ruled that the gambit to subvert the April 3 vote of no-confidence was ‘unconstitutional’. Prime Minister Imran Khan was ordered to face the no-confidence vote on Saturday. This was a remarkable judicial triumph.

Hence that burst of jubilation on Thursday night. It did seem like a new beginning, as if the political ‘tamasha’ of recent weeks had finally ended. That historic ruling signaled a sure and ignoble exit for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In addition to the Supreme Court verdict that literally set the stage for a change of regime, in parallel development on other fronts, the PTI has suffered some more setbacks during this momentous week. There was a touch of fantasy in events that unfolded in Lahore, with Punjab slipping out of the PTI’s hands. This really was not on the cards, at least not in such a bizarre fashion. The curse of Usman Buzdar was out in the open and an equally jinxed Pervaiz Elahi was chosen as the PTI’s candidate to occupy ‘takht-e-Lahore’.

If the nation had not been distracted by the proceedings in the Supreme Court and the backstage manipulations in Islamabad, the shenanigans that provided high drama in Lahore would provide sufficient material for not one but for a score of columns. We have snapshots of a mock session of the Punjab Assembly in a hotel and the actual assembly building sealed and barricaded with barbed wires. There was Hamza Sharif, escorted by the star of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz, parading as the prospective chief minister of a province that embodies a big chunk of the country’s political power.

In terms of melodrama, the flavour of the week perhaps was the press conference of disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan in Lahore on Monday. An MPA who has now allied himself with the opposition along with his group, Aleem Khan was a close aide of Imran Khan during his campaign for power – the proverbial ATM a la Jahangir Tareen.

He was scathing in his attack on the PTI leader (Have you no shame?) but the prized nugget in his presentation was his reference to Farah Khan, said to be a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife. Why it matters is because it pushes the envelope too close to the PTI leadership. And the day of reckoning is coming.

The writer is a senior journalist. He can be reached at: ghazi_salahuddin@hotmail.com