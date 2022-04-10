End the conflict

This refers to the article, ‘War fantasies?’ (April 9). The Russian invasion of Ukraine has exposed not only the limits of military strength but also the weaknesses of Russia, Nato and its allies. Nato, the EU and the UN have not taken any constructive steps since the war started and are still unable to find a diplomatic solution to stop the war.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia go on without any concrete results. The biggest victims of this war are Ukrainian civilians. Even though Russian conditions are a bit tough, the Ukrainian president is ready to compromise on some. He wants a peaceful solution to the conflict so that a third world war could be avoided. On the other hand, Russia cannot roll back what it started to avoid international embarrassment. The US and the West cannot be directly involved in this war, but their half-hearted support is only increasing the miseries of the Ukrainian people. The UN should take urgent steps to deal with the situation before it is too late.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada