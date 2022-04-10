Unity is strength

This refers to the editorial, ‘Long live the constitution’ (April 8). The Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict is certainly a landmark decision that has upheld the supremacy of the constitution and permanently shut the doors of ‘a civilian dictatorship’.

Both the government and the opposition must sit together and amend the electoral laws to make elections more transparent and without any loopholes so that no one points a finger at the credibility of the results of the next elections. They should learn lessons from past mistakes, but no one should be allowed to flout the law of the land without any fear of accountability. With the SC’s verdict, the constitution has succeeded in establishing its authority once and for all.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi