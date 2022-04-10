Respecting the constitution

Pakistan’s political history is full of constitutional crises. In the past, we have seen how dictator-made constitutional crises were declared lawful under the doctrine of necessity. But it was surprising to see that a civilian leader would take such an offensive step to save his government from facing a no-confidence motion in parliament, which is a constitutional and political proceeding. Imran Khan has said that the no-confidence motion is a foreign conspiracy against his government and that the entire opposition is part of this ‘conspiracy’.
His supporters have labelled all opposition members, who are the representatives of about 60 per cent of the country’s population, as traitors. Pakistan has already seen the severe consequences of this practice of calling each other traitors. It has also seen how military dictators have trampled with the constitution and called it a mere piece of paper. The people of Pakistan were shocked to see that a civilian leader could make a mockery of the constitution only to save his government. It is good to note that the SC has ruled that the April 3 proceedings were unconstitutional.
Meer Hamayoun
Dera Ghazi Khan
