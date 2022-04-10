MoU inked to raise blockchain awareness

Islamabad : A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and Pakistan Blockchain Institute (PBI) to foster their cooperation to promote ICT-related policy and governance, as well as to increase public awareness of emerging technologies, especially blockchain.

The MoU was signed by IPS GM Operations Naufil Shahrukh and PBI founder and CEO Ahmad Manzoor. The signing ceremony, which was held at the former's premises, was attended by IPS chairman Khalid Rahman, IPS adviser on ICT Muhammad Nasrullah, blockchain expert Rizwan Saleem, and members of the IPS research and management team.