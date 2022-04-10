People are talking about

— the sixteen-year-old Pakistani girl - winner of the ‘Invent a Word’ challenge who suggested a noun for some leaders of the globalized economy – ‘oblivionaire’ - a billionaire who chooses to be blind to the disparity and inequality his/her wealth is creating as the world’s ten richest persons more than doubled their fortunes during the first two years of a pandemic that has seen the incomes of 99 percent of humanity fall and over 160 million more people forced into poverty.

— the political circus taking place in Punjab ahead of a crucial vote for the Punjab chief minister’s post and how in anticipation of yet another siege from the ruling party workers, the opposition and dissident lawmakers of the PTI have been moved to a ‘safer’ place from one hotel to another on Friday. People say unethical maneuvers such as hiring hotel rooms and keeping political entities hostage show how much distrust is rampant in political circles.

— the observation that the submission of pardon by murder victim Jokhio’s wife will not stand the litmus test of veracity under the law and the pardon holds no legal value as the victim’s legal heir is his mother and not wife. People say now the state will act as a prosecutor, rejecting the apparent cooked-up retraction under alleged political duress and showing how lacunas in the law are twisted for relief and justice is denied on the parameters of political and personal exigencies.

— about how in Pakistan students with skills or talent in the athletic or creative fields are discouraged from pursuing a profession in them and these are stereotyped as a pastime or hobby, which cannot bring long-term stability or satisfaction. People say around the world countries have prioritized and funded different fields and witnessed global success, so Pakistan must do the same and begin by encouraging all schools to incorporate some form of extracurricular activities into educational curriculums.

— the commission to probe the ‘letter’ of threat over which all political turmoil has burgeoned in the country and whether it will serve any purpose. People say while commissions are formed on many controversial matters, those who are at opposing ends of the political spectrum hardly ever accept the results especially if these go against their belief on the matter in question, so it does seem like a waste of time and money.

— the unusual request by the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (P-HOTA) Director General (DG) Prof Asad Aslam Khan, who on Friday requested the provincial government to reduce his remuneration by half, months after the salary package had been rationalized on his request at the time of his appointment. People say it is a person such as him who should be part of the ruling party’s team because he would be an asset to it and the nation.

— how according to news channels the ruckus caused by the opposition parties led to the adjournment of the session for a couple of hours. People say it would be more appropriate if both the opposition and ruling party members behaved in a more dignified manner and allowed the proceedings to take place according to the Speakers discretion and then protested or rejoiced after the session was over – it would have restored the voters' respect for them. — I.H.