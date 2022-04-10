Ukrainian scholar calls Russian attack misadventure

Islamabad : Ukrainian scholar Iliya Kusa has claimed that Russia had largely failed and would never be able to achieve its objectives of the war against Ukraine, which was a misadventure.

He was speaking during a conference organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) on ‘Russia-Ukraine War: Causes, Dynamics and Implications’ here. Local and foreign experts participated in the event, where IPS chairman Khalid Rahman was in the chair. US expert Dr. Akis Kalaitzidis described the Ukraine War as an ideational conflict for America, which should not merely be seen in a geopolitical context while Russia, through the military operation, wanted to show the world that it was back on the world stage.

Chinese Professor Zhang Jiegen said the conflict offered more challenges than opportunities for Beijing and although the Western powers viewed China as standing on the Russian side a weakened Russia was not in Chinese interests. Russian scholar Dr. Ivan Safranchuk said the Western powers couldn't have one set of rules for themselves and another for other countries in terms of security and prosperity and Russia was no longer willing to access the contradictory Western approach. Dr. Bakare Najimdeen argued that Muslim societies should start thinking of alternative arrangements, such as a monetary union and common market, in order to address their concerns during international crises.

The other speakers insisted that the war was not a choice but perhaps it was a strategic compulsion that Moscow felt for a number of reasons like challenges ranging from the global world order to the expansion of NATO and also concerns regarding the political leadership of Ukraine and its policies. They said for the US, it was an ideational conflict that showed the level of violence and degree of pain and cost that could be inflicted on Russia by the US-led western alliance. The experts said the war seemed to be a grave miscalculation on Russia’s part because the ability of the western world to cause pain in an enduring fashion across several domains beyond the kinetic tactical or operational battlefield of Ukraine would make it very difficult for Moscow to sustain and achieve its objectives.