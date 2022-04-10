Retailers, wholesalers witness boost in sale of dates during Ramazan

Islamabad : The business of imported and locally produced dates has witnessed a boom during Ramazan elsewhere in the country including the capital city where the dates become the most preferable choice for fasting people during Iftar.

A large number of hordes and retailers with different varieties of dates can be seen during the month of Ramazan whereas good-quality dates in fancy packing are stashed in the wooden boxes.

According to citizens, dates have their own cultural significance but it has also been proved scientifically that dates are the best way to break the day-long fast. Dates are a rich source of carbohydrates, fibre, and natural sugar which provide an instant energy boost, despite the change in meal patterns, said a citizen while speaking to a private news channel.

Dates are always a popular food item in Iftar, not just in Pakistan but all over the world, said a retailer. During Ramazan, every person even low-income households are willing to spend on this rich man’s delicacy for their Iftar meals said a roadside vendor. Every year during the holy month of Ramazan, sales of several varieties of dates have picked pace in the wholesale and retail market, said a citizen.

People were seen buying dates from the wholesale market as the prices are relatively lower, said another citizen, adding, that they have also seen bargaining for the local dates at Sasta Bazaars in the capital city. Some traders have also come up with a home delivery service for their customers, said an online retailer. “We are providing our e-mail address and contact numbers to the customer and dispatch the dates at their respective homes,” he added.