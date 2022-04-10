Agencies take pre-emptive measures to avert trouble

Islamabad : The law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities are the same who compensated and facilitated the government and compromised the rule of law before and after the no-confidence was moved but this time both the authorities have been made responsible for maintaining law and order situation peacefully till the decision of no-trust move and shall follow the Supreme Court decision.

“The area around Red Zone up to the radius of ten kilometres was cordoned off in three security rings – inner, outer and outermost circle”, the security agency sources said. “The law enforcing agencies have taken all precautionary and pre-emptive measures to avert any troublesome incidents”, the sources maintained.

The managers of law and order have strongly containerized the Red Zone, specially, the sensitive areas around the Parliament House and other responsive buildings housing in the perceptive Zone, for Saturday and Sunday specifically.

The federal capital Islamabad has been sealed from the entire borderline, separating the capital city from the adjacent city of Rawalpindi by placing heavy containers at entry points and deploying armed police, Rangers, and other paramilitary forces. Keeping in view of the sensitivity of the law and order situation, police, Rangers and other paramilitary forces have been borrowed from other districts of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have been called in aid to civil administration to counter possible disorder any untoward incident, the interior ministry sources told The News.

“Army troops have not been required to assist the civil administration because the local police with the help of Rangers and other borrowed forces are capable enough to tackle the situation,” the sources said adding, while the Rangers and other paramilitary forces have been deployed in the Diplomatic Enclave and other sensitive buildings including Supreme Court of Pakistan, President, and Prime Minister House as well as Pakistan Television Centre, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Secretariat and other sensitive locations housing in the ‘Red Zone. Stringent security measures were adopted around Red Zone. Even pedestrians were not allowed to cross the borderline of the Red Zone. Top police and administrative authorities monitored and supervised the security in and around the Red Zone, while, sensitive and civil intelligence agencies took part in monitoring the law and order.

The four-ring security plan was adopted to counter possible exploding anarchy or mess in the federal capital city – first at 49 entry points, 2nd at semi central city, 3rd at outside the Red Zone, and 4th inside the Red Zone – while surveillance was conducted by a team led by top brasses of the police and administration.

The security teams reviewed security gauges adapted to maintain order during the voting process of the no-trust move in the Parliament House. Special Branch took an active part in providing a peaceful atmosphere to the citizens as well as Parliamentarians during the prevailing situation. The Red Zone was virtually sealed and it was kept under siege all day. One of the remarks of the administrative authority is worth considering for our police chiefs and security advisors is that the local police must know all the layers of providing a peaceful atmosphere to the people of the country, especially, during prevailing situations faced by the country.