Four suspects held in two encounters

Four suspects were arrested on Saturday in two alleged encounters with the police in the city.

Police claimed that they encountered four suspects in the North Karachi area within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station. According to police, some cops on routine patrol intercepted four suspects on two motorcycles who tried to escape under the cover of fire.

In retaliation, the cops fired back and were able to arrest two of the suspects in injured state. Their two accomplices managed to escape the scene.

The injured suspects were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment under police custody. They were identified as Romail and Kashif. Police also claimed to have seized weapons from their possession.

Separately, two more suspects were arrested during a raid conducted by the investigation wing of the New Karachi police. The suspects were identified as Arshad and Younus.

Police said the suspects were involved in various cases of robberies and they managed to trace them with the help of mobile phones stolen by them. They were reportedly arrested after an exchange of fire.