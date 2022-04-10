Police get CCTV camera footage of Aligarh shooting

Police officials investigating the shooting in Orangi Town’s Aligarh Market have obtained the CCTV camera footage of the incident. Unidentified suspects had gunned down a man named Noor Muhammad and injured two others on Friday night.

The CCTV camera footage shows that despite sustaining a bullet injury, in order to save his life, the victim had attempted to hide himself at a tailor’s shop, but the attacker pursued him and shot him twice at the shop, leaving him dead.

The face of the attacker can be seen clearly in the footage. Police said the deceased had been associated with the construction and property business, adding that two passers-by, Alam Khan and Sher Zaman, had also been wounded in the attack. The culprits are yet to be arrested. Police suspect that the attack might have been motivated by a personal enmity. Officials said further investigation is underway.