JI objects to ECP decision to conduct delimitations on basis of 2017 census

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has raised serious questions about the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to carry out delimitations for the next elections on the basis of the flawed 2017 census.

Addressing a gathering in Shah Faisal Colony near the airport area on Saturday, he said only half of Karachi’s population was counted in the 2017 census held during the tenure of the PML-N federal government.

He further said resources were distributed and policies were devised for an area on the basis of its population. He maintained that Karachi deserved more seats in the national and the provincial assemblies, as well as an enhanced share in resources.

Delimitations on the basis of a flawed census would be tantamount to sheer injustice to 30 million residents of Karachi, remarked Rehman.

Comparing the JI with other parties in the political arena of Karachi, he said the JI had been fighting for the rights and cause of Karachi for a long time, while the parties bestowed with mandate by Karachiites did nothing for the megalopolis.

He added that the MQM and the PTI had increased the miseries of Karachi and its citizens by paving the way for legalising the flawed results of the 2017 census.

He was of the view that a musical chair game being played by various forces in the country for the past seven decades was called politics.

Rehman recalled that unfortunately both the PPP and the MQM did nothing to resolve the major problem of the acute water crisis in the city; instead, the two parties reduced the K4 project from 650 million gallons of water to 260 million gallons of water. He claimed that in the current scenario, the JI was the best choice for Karachi and Karachiites.