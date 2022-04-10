 
Sunday April 10, 2022
Karachi

Reflections of Surroundings

April 10, 2022

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

