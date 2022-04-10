 
Sunday April 10, 2022
April 10, 2022

The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

