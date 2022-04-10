Atletico’s top-four hopes hit by Mallorca defeat

MADRID: Atletico Madrid were dragged back into the fight for a La Liga top-four spot on Saturday after a surprise 1-0 defeat by relegation-battling Mallorca.

The loss leaves Diego Simeone’s side just a point in front of Real Betis in the table after Betis had earlier come from behind to beat Cadiz 2-1 thanks to a late penalty from Borja Iglesias.

And at the other end of the table, Mallorca’s victory gives them a major boost in their bid for survival as they climb out of the relegation zone, one point ahead of Cadiz, who slipped to 18th.

Atletico face Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit at the Wanda Metropolitano if they are to make the semis.

A trip to the Balearic Islands between the two City games was always going to be awkward but even if a degree of fatigue or distraction played its part, Atletico were well below-par.