Ravi ton helps KGA Club to win over KG Blues

KARACHI: Wicketkeeper-opener Ram Ravi’s whirlwind century powered KGA Club to an emphatic 147-run win over Karachi Gymkhana Blues in their Group B encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Ram Ravi, declared man of the match by adjudicator Masroor Mirza, smashed eight sixes and as many fours in his swashbuckling knock of 115, coming off just 55 balls. The score had soared to 190 when he was dismissed in the 16th over. A late flourish raised the KGA Club total to a staggering 237 for five at the end of the allotted 20 overs.

The foundation for a huge score was laid by the opening pair of Ram Ravi and Danish who added 164 for the first wicket in a matter of 13 overs. Danish fell after scoring 62 off 34 balls with the help of three sixes and six fours. The momentum was sustained by number three Amit Ravi, who made 30 off 20 balls.

Chasing a mammoth target of 238, KG Blues got off to a sedate start through openers Adam Essa (44 off 51 balls) and Sufiyan (26 off 28 balls) who put on 59 for the first wicket in 10.5 overs. KG Blues then suffered a sensational collapse which saw them lose their all ten wickets for 41 runs to be bowled out for 90. The bowling honours were shared between Amit Ravi (3-5), Imran (3-9) and Dominic (2-12).