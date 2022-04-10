Hamilton tames Mercedes ‘rattlesnake’ to qualify fifth

MELBOURNE: Lewis Hamilton said his Mercedes was driving “like a rattlesnake” but the Briton tamed his car on Saturday to qualify fifth for the Australian Grand Prix in a much-improved performance.
The seven-time world champion has had a torrid time so far this season as the German manufacturer struggled with porpoising, or bouncing at high speed.
It continues to hinder Hamilton, but fifth was a huge improvement from the 16th he qualified for at the last grand prix in Saudi Arabia.
Only Friday he had complained there had been no improvement since Jeddah, but struck a different tone after his efforts on Saturday in Melbourne.
“I’m really grateful for the work at the factory in turning the car around from yesterday and I almost got P4, which would have been cool, but we’ll be fighting for that position tomorrow,” he said.
MADRID: Atletico Madrid were dragged back into the fight for a La Liga top-four spot on Saturday after a surprise 1-0...
KARACHI: Wicketkeeper-opener Ram Ravi’s whirlwind century powered KGA Club to an emphatic 147-run win over Karachi...
LONDON: Relegation-threatened Everton earned a priceless win against misfiring Manchester United on Saturday as...
MELBOUNRE: Sebastian Vettel was fined 5,000 euros after riding a moped on the track at the Australian Grand Prix in...
MELBOURNE: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed pole on Saturday for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of title rival Max...
BERLIN: A late Robert Lewandowski penalty spared Bayern Munich after a below-par performance in a 1-0 home win over...
Comments