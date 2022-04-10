Gold rates steady

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market stood unchanged on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs132,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also stood the same at Rs113,426. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $15 to $1,948 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15. Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.