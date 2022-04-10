Stocks remain sensitive to political situation

Stocks ended the outgoing week on a beaten note as the plot of the political drama thickened disproportionately after new twists, but amid hopes this cliffhanger would climax shortly, the market might attempt a rally, traders said.

A report by Arif Habib Ltd said, with the clarity finally emerging on the political front, the stock market was expected to show strong signs of a comeback in the upcoming week.

“Moreover, it is likely that the rollover of Chinese loans worth $2.3 billion is on cards, which will conserve the falling reserves, while a dip in oil prices amid weakening China demand and emergency crude stockpile releases by International Energy Agency are likely to shift the bourse to the green zone,” it said.

In the outgoing week, the market opened to a bloodbath session, shedding 1,250 points on the back of the surprising dismissal of a no-confidence motion by the National Assembly deputy speaker followed by the dissolution of the legislature.

Moreover, the rupee depreciated to its all-time low of 188/dollar amid slumping foreign exchange reserves and the ongoing political uncertainty. This necessitated a massive policy rate hike (+250 bps) to 12.25 percent by the SBP in an emergency meeting.

“Albeit, investor confidence revived steeply after the apex court overruled NA speaker’s actions and restored the law-making body amid easing world crude oil prices,” the report noted.

The stock market closed at 44,445 points, down 1.56 percent, week-on-week. Average volumes came in at 153 million shares, down 51 percent, week-on-week, while average value traded settled at $26 million, down 42 percent, week-on-week.

Foreign selling clocked in at $3.78 million compared to a net sell of $15.55 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($3.8 million) and cement ($1.4 million). On the local front, buying was reported by individuals ($14.8 million) followed by banks/DFI’s ($4.7 million).

Laggard sectors included cement (314 points), oil & gas exploration (89 points), power generation & distribution (80 points), engineering (65 points), and food & personal care products (60 points). Among stocks, the major damage came from LUCK (145 points), HUBC (60 points), TRG (48 points), DGKC (46 points), and OGDC (45 points).

Supporing sectors included chemicals (70 points), fertiliser (63 points), cable & electrical goods (5 points), investment banks/securities companies (4 points), and real estate investment trust (2 point), whereas, stocks that shored up the index included EPCL (55 points), SYS (26 points), EFERT (24 points), MEBL (22 points), and MCB (19 points).

Traders said a 250bps increase in the discount rate would have long-lasting effects on the stock market, which was rescued by the Supreme Court decision on Friday.

“The business community never favoured such a massive hike given the prevailing political turmoil, unstable exchange rate, ballooning inflation and unmanageable cost of doing business,” said Ateeq Ur Rehman, an economic and financial analyst.

He said the rise in the policy rate would negatively impact the productivity of large and small scale manufacturing sectors due to the high cost of import of raw materials.