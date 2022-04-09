Housewife dies from burn injuries

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The 60-year-old wife of a poor labourer died from burn injuries when a fire broke out at the kitchen in her house located at Sherpao Colony here on Friday.

Local sources said that it could not be known as to how the fire started. The woman identified as the wife of one Sher Mohammad, who was preparing food at the kitchen for iftar, sustained severe burn injuries in the fire.

The local people after coming to know about the incident rushed to the spot douse the fire, which also damaged other household utensils.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, but she had died from burn injuries. The incident took place at Sherpao Colony in the limits of Cantonment Police Station.