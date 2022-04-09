Minister asks officials to monitor prices at markets

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Science and Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan Friday directed the authorities concerned to closely monitor the relief given to people by the provincial government in prices of food items.

He directed the authorities to also ensure the availability of food items at discounted rates in Sasta bazaars and monitor the prices of edible items.

Meanwhile, according to Food Department officials, 63,000 bags of flour are being distributed in Peshawar on a daily basis at government discounted rates through mobile trucks, sale points, Sasta bazaars and registered flour dealers.

It was informed that in order to ensure the provision of relief to the people during Ramazan, the officials of Food Department under the supervision of additional secretary food and ration controller visit different areas of Peshawar regularly.