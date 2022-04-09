Sale of dates increases in Ramazan despite high prices

PESHAWAR: Dates are considered an important food item during Iftar parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its sales also increase in the holy month.

The business of imported and locally produced dates (Kajoor) has got an upward trend during Ramazan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including seven merged tribal districts, where the commodity has become the most preferable choice of fasting people during Iftar.

All the fruit markets of Peshawar including Gulbahar, Firdaus, Hashtnagri, Chamkani, Faqirabad, Board, Tehkal, Cantonment, Pishtakhara, Kohat Road, Dilazak Road, etc are flooded with different varieties of dates and are attracting buyers despite its high prices.

Mazafati dates are being sold at Rs360 to Rs380 per kilogram this year, compared to RsRs330-350 last year.

Similarly, Iranian dates are being sold at Rs240 to Rs260 this year as against Rs200-220 per kg last year and its price is quite high this year.

DI Khan’s Dhaki dates are also almost out of reach of poor people as it is being sold at Rs380-Rs420 this year against the price tag of Rs340-Rs360 last year.

“Despite its high prices, Dhaki dates are my favourite and my iftar party is incomplete without it,” said Zeeshan Khan, a resident of Nowshera district.

Zeeshan said he prefers Dhaki dates due to its better taste and numerous health benefits.

He said its price is quite high in local markets and needed to be checked by the district administration.

He said that besides his family, most of his friends also liked Dhakki dates during Iftari as it helped in restoration of blood sugar level after fasting all day.

Punjgur dates are also attracting consumers in large numbers in local markets due to its better quality and nutritious level.

Dr Zamin Khan, head of medical ward at Government Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital, said that dates were an important food item during Ramazan and recommended people to commence Iftar by eating at least 3 to 5 dates because it provides the body with necessary sugar, which are helping in restoration of blood sugar level after fasting all the day.

One of the most common reasons for headaches or dizziness during Ramazan is low blood sugar, which is why eating dates is very beneficial at the start of Iftar to maintain sugar level, he said and added that it is easy to digest so they don’t exhaust the fasting person stomach, adding that research studies proved that having dates after fasting had got great benefits for nutrition and health of people.

Dates decrease the hunger feeling of a fasting person and people don’t rush into excessive food eating, which causes digestive disorders, he said.

Dr Zamin said dates prepare a person’s stomach to receive food after being inactive throughout the day by activating the release of digestive secretions and juices besides being rich with sugary energy.

He said scientific studies showed that eating dates is extremely beneficial for pregnant women and lactating mothers as it contains certain stimulants, which assist in strengthening of muscles of the womb that can lead to an easier delivery and good health of newborns.

The sugar content of dates is about 80 percent, making it an ideal high energy food for lactating mothers, he said, adding it contains about seven vitamins and 11 minerals that are very beneficial for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

He said people, who consumed more dates during Iftar, will help minimise risks of heart attack, respiratory disorders, cancers, anemia, allergies, and constipation. Dr Zamin advised breastfeeding mothers to consume maximum dates for better nourishment and growth of their children.

He recommended inclusion of dates in routine dietary programs even after Ramazan for a healthy life.