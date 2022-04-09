Protests to be arranged only at Jinnah Park

PESHAWAR: Traders, labour, government employees unions and other organisations on Friday undertook not to hold protest rallies on the Khyber Road and other busy public places in the city and use only Jinnah Park for such activities.

The decision was taken at a meeting, which was chaired by Commissioner, Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.

A 70-member delegation of traders, political leaders and government employees attended the meeting.

The participants declared that no protest would be held on the roads in future, adding protests would be arranged at the Jinnah Park.

They agreed that holding protest rallies on Khyber Road, Suray Pul and other busy places created inconvenience to

the residents of the metropolis, commuters and motorists.

A quick response committee was also constituted which would contact the protesters soon after the protest calls and arrange negotiations between protesters and relevant government departments.

The committee would ensure taking maximum steps to avert the protests.

However, if the talks between the parties did

not bear fruits, the protesters would hold rallies at Jinnah Park where the administration would provide all facilities to the protesters.

It may be mentioned here that most of the protesters prefer to

walk to the KP Assembly building to highlight their demands.

The provincial legislature is sited near the Rehman Baba Chowk and has entrance and exit gates both on the Khyber Road and Muhammad Rustum (MR) Kiyani Road.

The protests near the KP Assembly disrupt the free flow of traffic on the Khyber and MR Kiyani roads.

This affects traffic on the nearby GT Road as well because the automobiles are diverted to an alternative road leading to the Soekarno Chowk during protests.

The protesters from the government departments normally gather at the Education Department offices located contiguous to Shaheed Hasnain Sharif School (formerly called Government Higher Secondary School No 1 City for Boys). The walk to the KP Assembly, thereby badly affecting the traffic flow on the GT Road.

The Peshawar High Court had banned all protests at the Rehman Baba Chowk and other busy public places in the past but the district administration could not implement the decision under political pressures.

The residents have flayed the district administration for allowing public meetings and protests at busy chowks and other public places but their concerns have always fallen on

deaf ears.