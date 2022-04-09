Anti-encroachment drive in Mansehra launched

MANSEHRA: The tehsil municipal administration (TMA) and police department have launched a joint anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs and demolished the temporary and concrete structures on Friday.

The operation, which was finalised by the district police officer, Sajjad Khan, and tehsil municipal officer Basharat Shah to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic during the Ramazan.

The joint team of both departments removed concrete and temporary structures and handcarts from Abbottabad road, Kashmir road, Shinkiari road and Lari adda area.

The removed structures and handcarts according to the officials were shifted to TMA offices.

“This operation would be continued till Eidul Azha on a daily basis as we want to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and passersby even in rush hours,” Basharat Shah told reporters.