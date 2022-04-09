PNCA arranges calligraphy classes

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the arts (PNCA) Friday arranged calligraphy classes under the supervision of instructor Shabbir Ahmad Zia.
A large number of students had been registered to present their abilities in calligraphic art or other writing instruments and contemporary ideas related to the theme. A calligraphy student, Faiza Hassan sharing her remarks about calligraphy said modern calligraphy ranged from functional inscriptions and designs to fine-art pieces.
Islamabad : Chinese provider signed MoU with Pakistan Integra Solar to supply photovoltaics module.According to the...
Rawalpindi : After removal of corona protocols due to reduction of corona cases to a satisfactory level the customers...
Islamabad : Removal of all the coronavirus related restrictions has boosted the number of traditional roadside...
Islamabad : Leaders of the NHA Employees Joint Action Committee have demanded that the FBR and CTO immediately...
RAWALPINDI : A literary organization ‘Halqa-e-Ilmo-Adab’ Pakistan organized a launching ceremony for the book that...
Islamabad : Inter Islamic Network of Space Sciences and Technology Secretariat has announced the winners of...
Comments