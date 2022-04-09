PNCA arranges calligraphy classes

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the arts (PNCA) Friday arranged calligraphy classes under the supervision of instructor Shabbir Ahmad Zia.

A large number of students had been registered to present their abilities in calligraphic art or other writing instruments and contemporary ideas related to the theme. A calligraphy student, Faiza Hassan sharing her remarks about calligraphy said modern calligraphy ranged from functional inscriptions and designs to fine-art pieces.