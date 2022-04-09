ISNET announces winners of outstanding award programme

Islamabad : Inter Islamic Network of Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) Secretariat has announced the winners of “ISNET’s Outstanding Award Programme on Implementing SDGs through Space Science and Technology.”

According to an official source, the evaluation round of the shortlisted finalists for awards was held during the International Space Conference held at the end of March.

The applicants were critically evaluated by the esteemed judges; Adnan H. Aliani from United Nations ESCAP, Mazhar Hussain from SESRIC and Dr. Laurent Durieux from Group on Earth Observations (GEO).

The awards were aimed to be given to the initiatives or practices that hold the greatest promise for improving our understanding of harnessing space-based technology and applications for achieving the SDGs.

As per the judge’s evaluation, Sona Guliyeva from Azercosmos, Azerbaijan secured first position, Dr. Suhaib bin Farhan from Suparco, Pakistan second and Dr. Najam Naqvi from Institute of Space Technology, Pakistan bagged third position.