President asks insurance company to pay Rs1.2m to widow of policyholder

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Jubilee Life Insurance Co. Ltd to pay Rs1.2 million to the widow of a deceased policyholder.

The company had ignored the payment of Rs1.2 million as the unit price of the policy and simply returned an amount of Rs4.5 million, deposited by her late husband as premium, to the widow.

Complainant Iffat Naheed had filed a representation with the president against the order of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) which had ordered the case to be closed as the insurance company had refunded Rs4.5 million in an alleged amicable settlement to the widow.

While accepting the widow’s plea, the President held that the company after having invested the money of the policyholder in business must have earned considerable profits.

The president stressed that it would be unjust to deprive the complainant of the contribution to earned profits as per the principle of economic and distributive justice enshrined in the preamble of Pakistan’s Constitution, 1973.As per details, Muhammad Shafique had obtained a life insurance policy from Jubilee Life Insurance Co Ltd in 2016 and deposited Rs4.5 million with the company.

Muhammad Shafique died on 08.12.2018 and his widow filed the death insurance claim after which the company refunded her the Rs4.5 million, paid by her late husband, as ex-gratia payment.

Feeling aggrieved, the complainant approached FIO to seek justice which passed the impugned order.

Subsequently, Iffat Naheed filed a representation with the president for the redressal of her complaint.

After investigating the matter, President Dr Arif Alvi accepted the representation of the complainant and ordered the company to pay an amount of Rs1,235,339 to the complainant within 30 days.

He observed that FIO had failed to notice that the amount of Rs4.5 million refunded to the complainant under the garb of ex-gratia amount was the actual amount that was deposited by the deceased policyholder.

The president termed the alleged amicable settlement of Rs4.5 million as against all norms of justice and fairness and stated that the complainant on account of acute financial hardships had accepted whatever was being paid by the company and it was not an act of free will and volition.

Referring to Article 3 of the Constitution of Pakistan which provides that the State shall ensure the elimination of all forms of exploitation, the president underlined that Insurance Ordinance, 2000 had been promulgated to regulate the business of the insurance industry and to ensure the protection of the interests of the insurance policyholders.