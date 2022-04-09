IWMB issues 30 permits for plucking kachnar at Margallas

Islamabad : Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has issued 30 permits, lesser than previous years, for plucking ‘kachnar’ at the Margalla Hills National Park as the vegetable flowers grew earlier due to prevailing heatwave in the region.

The ‘kachnar’ collection from the wild grown trees is a common practice in Margallas under a controlled process to simultaneously ensure community ownership of the national park and conservation of nature.

The Botanic name of ‘kachnar’ is Bauhinia variegata that is native to an area ranging from China through Southeast Asia to the Indian subcontinent.

It is helpful in reducing air pollution and adding beauty to the urban landscape due to its versatility and less pollen generating nature.

Experts say that it will also helpful to reduce allergy problems in the future, provide animal fodder, and adding beauty to the highways. The type of ‘kachnar’ tree found in Islamabad has light violet flowers.

‘Kachnar’ tree was also extending livelihood opportunities to the local community for earning proper income through a profitable natural resource.

Raja Babu, a local of Talhar village told APP that this time the IWMB issued limited permits to the locals for plucking ‘kachnar’ and his family members remained deprived of this facility this season.