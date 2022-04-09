Viral diarrhoea breaks out among children in twin cities

Islamabad : Twin-cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are in grip of a diarrhoea outbreak, and hundreds of people, especially children, are being brought daily to public and private hospitals for treatment.

The prime reason behind this viral diarrhoea that is on the rise in Islamabad is poor personal hygiene, informed Paediatrician and Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ejaz Khan.

“We have witnessed a sudden increase in the number of children affected with diarrhoea here at the Children Emergency in Shifa International Hospital.” “A relatively larger number of children have been admitted in our hospital than routine; majority of them have come with complaints of diarrhoea but they were also found suffering from fever, nausea, vomiting, cramps, dehydration, and body rashes,” he further said.

He advised the parents to ensure proper hygiene in their children and keep them hydrated if they have caught diarrhoea.

Officials of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) have also confirmed about receiving increased number of patients with diarrhoea complaints.

“The majority of children have been found infected with viruses as they are having loose or watery stools, fever, vomiting, headache, and stomach-ache.”

Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi is also receiving hundreds of diarrhea patients daily. “It seems that this type of gastroenteritis has spread across Rawalpindi and Islamabad as our PEADS emergency is full of children,” said Paediatrician Dr Hafiz. However, he said, parents shouldn’t be worry about that as this kind of viral diarrhoea lasts 5-10 days only.