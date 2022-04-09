 
Saturday April 09, 2022
Landmark decision

April 09, 2022

After the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision against the NA deputy speaker’s ruling, it seems that at least something good has come out of this whole fiasco: the judiciary has buried the doctrine of necessity. Now we can only hope that our politicians will choose to build bridges for the sake of this country instead of creating further crises.

Mariam Khan

Lahore

